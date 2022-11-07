Rebel Wilson announces surprise baby news with first photo of daughter - details The Australian actress couldn't be happier!

A big congratulations is in order for Rebel Wilson, who has announced the arrival of her first child. Rebel took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she had welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn, alongside a heartfelt message. It read: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

"I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

Fans were quick to comment on the happy news, with many sending messages of support to the new mom.

Rebel Wilson announced the arrival of her first child via surrogate

"This is the best news, congratulations!" one wrote, while another remarked: "So happy for you, you are going to make the most incredible mom." A third added: "This is so exciting, many congratulations!"

The star also shared a photo of herself posing in her garden dressed in a pink dress, while clutching onto a bunch of metallic balloons, next to four building blocks spelling out the word 'baby'.

Rebel has previously opened up about her desires to start a family, and opened up about freezing her eggs back in 2019.

The Australian actress shared a photo of herself announcing her baby news

The Bridesmaids actress - who is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma - underwent the procedure several years ago.

She appeared soon afterwards on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said.

"Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

Rebel previously opened up about her desires to become a mom

It's been an incredible year for Rebel, who proudly announced in June that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community and shared a picture with Ramona.

Rebel previously dated Budweiser heir Jacob Busch, but they split in February of 2021 after a year together.

