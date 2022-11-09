Jennifer Hudson's son's famous potential 'girlfriend' revealed

Jennifer Hudson is a proud mom to her son David Daniel Otunga Jr. – but she admitted that parenting a teenage boy doesn't come without its struggles.

While the Oscar-winning actress prefers to keep the 13-year-old out of the spotlight, it appears she is raising a very sweet and loving son, who has found himself on the receiving end of praise from The Talk's Jerry O'Connell. In fact, Jerry was so impressed when he met David, he's already given the teenager permission to date one of his daughters!

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's son has permission to date Jerry O'Connell's daughters

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, Jerry spoke about his twins Dolly and Charlie, 13, and revealed that David would make a much better suitor than the boys they currently "hang out with".

When Jennifer asked Jerry what it was like to have him as a dad, he jokingly replied: "It's terrible. I embarrass them as much as I can, especially now they're attempting to enter, like, dating stuff."

Jennifer nodded her head in agreement, signaling that she was going through the same motions with her own son, which led to Jerry giving David his seal of approval.

"I would be ok, I saw your son backstage, I would be ok with him dating my daughters," he admitted as Jennifer turned to David in the audience and yelled: "You hear that, Dave!"

Jennifer and her son David

Jerry added: "He seems to be like a very… he said 'hello', he looked me in the eye. He did all the things that none of the dudes that hang out with my girls do."

Jerry shares his daughters with his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, while Jennifer welcomed her son with her ex-fiance David Otunga – whom she split with in 2017.

Jerry appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show

No reason for their breakup has ever been shared, but shortly after their split, it was reported that Jennifer obtained a protective order against her ex-fiancé, according to E! News.

