Elizabeth Hurley shares heartbreaking tribute on poignant day

Elizabeth Hurley was in a reflective mood on Friday and she shared a heartfelt tribute to her late father Roy on Instagram.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a small shrine to her beloved father, including a black-and-white picture of him next to an elephant ornament and a giant poppy.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley opens up about awful family loss

Posting on remembrance day, the star paid tribute to her father who was in the armed forces by writing: "We miss you every day Daddy Bear #26yearswithoutyou."

Her father Roy was a major for the British Army in the Royal Army Educational Corps.

The model shared this tribute to her late father

Elizabeth's close friend Elton John gave her away at her wedding to Arun Nayar at Sudeley Castle, and he made the bride cry with his sweet words in placement of her own dad.

The model is a mother to son Damien, and there has been some recent exciting family news that Elizabeth will star in her own son's short film very soon.

The star will be making her next on-screen appearance for her son, and the news was broke by Damien himself.

The budding star shared glimpses of the project on social media, which he not only wrote, but is also directing, appearing in, and editing.

Several images he uploaded were stills from the movie, indicating that he and his mum would be sharing scenes together.

The star lives with her son

"And that's a wrap on 'The Boy on the Beach'!! I started making shorts when I was eight, running around with a camcorder, begging my long-suffering family and friends to be in them," he wrote and his mum replied: "Your long suffering mother loves you." Aww!

The pair live together in Elizabeth's £6million ($8million) countryside property in Herefordshire, which she used to share with ex Shane Warne.

The star has given plenty of glimpses of the residence online, including the sprawling royal-worthy grounds and the swanky private bar perfect for parties.

