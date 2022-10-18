Elizabeth Hurley poses in plunging lace dress for sultry portraits - see what her son Damian had to say Chic as ever!

Elizabeth Hurley is in a lacey and sultry mood, proven so by her latest slew of photos she's shared.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley hits the beach as she takes on very special role for son Damian

The star was flooded with compliments from fans after sharing a new crop of stunning portraits of herself, showing off not only her looks but what appears to be a new dress.

She declared herself a proud "Versace girl," posing in a fabulous dress by the classic Italian brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shares heartbreaking truth behind sad family loss

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks fantastic in sparkly dress as reflects on iconic movie moment

Elizabeth took to Instagram to share the stunning snapshots, which capture her looking straight on to the camera with her signature pout on her face.

She's wearing what appears to be a black lace dress with a plunging neckline and a frayed hem around her décolletage. Her bright blue eyes, which are giving a smoldering look, are further accentuated courtesy of a smokey eyeliner look, and her hair is styled in soft waves.

She captioned it simply with: "Nights in @versace," alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to inundate the actress with support for the photo and her look.

Elizabeth looks beautiful as always

They wrote: "Perfection," and: "My high school crush is still looking as amazingly beautiful as ever!" as well as: "Classic beauty. Gorgeous," plus another fan added: "You are absolutely breathtaking! You're so beautiful."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks amazing as she reunites with beloved co-star

MORE: Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals enormous sadness over grandmother’s breast cancer battle

Most notably, however, her son Damian Hurley approved of the photos, not only liking them but commenting: "Love these," alongside red heart emojis, and another follower reiterated the sentiment by writing: "Shows off those great eyes. I agree with your son."

The star has spent the last few weeks busy advocating for breast cancer research in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month

The two are famously tight-knit, and she recently in turn made a show of support for him by making her next on-screen appearance a role in a new project by the 20-year-old, of which he shared glimpses of on his Instagram.

She is starring in a short film by Damian, who not only wrote it, but is also directing, appearing in, and editing it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.