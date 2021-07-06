Everything Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has said about his family The model was recently cut out of his father's will

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian is very close to his family, especially his famous mother, and they have no doubt rallied around him after he was cut out of his grandfather's trust.

While he hasn't said much on the matter, Damian did praise his loved ones after news broke that he will lose an expected £180million in inheritance from his late dad, Steve Bing, after his grandfather appealed his son's will.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley 'devastated' after son Damian is cut out of £180m will

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 19-year-old shared a stunning family portrait and wrote: "Grateful for my beautiful family, today and everyday Xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

In the picture, Damian could be seen posing alongside his stunning mother, his grandmother Angela and his cousin.

There's no denying the special bond Damian shares with Elizabeth, often calling her his "twin" and "partner in crime".

Last month, he posted a sweet image of the duo sitting in the boot of a car to mark his "favourite human's" birthday.

MORE: Who is Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian? All you need to know

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's Damian son surprises fans with post about his 'big sister'

Damian often calls his mother Elizabeth his 'twin'

Damian said: "It’s the day of birth of my favourite human!! My partner in crime for eternity. I love you twin Mother Xx."

Damian also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his maternal grandmother back in April, captioning a beautiful photo of them: "Happy 81st birthday to my radiant and very tall grandma. I worship you forever xxx."

And for Mother's Day in March, Damian hailed his "supreme" mum, captioning a throwback photo of Elizabeth hugging him as a child while in a swimming pool: "All hail all mamas everywhere. Especially mine because she’s supreme. Happy mama’s day xxx."

Damian is also very close with his grandmother, Angela

Damian has also shared insights into his relationship with his family in the past, and following the death of his father last year, he made the rare move of publicly thanking them, and his fans, for their support.

He wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. "I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares showstopping bikini throwback with son Damian for this special reason

Damian thanked his family for their support after news about his lost inheritance surfaced

"This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Back in May, the teenager also made a surprising confession about his mother and their picture-perfect Instagram photos.

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told Vogue.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.