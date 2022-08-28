Elizabeth Hurley comments on similar appearance to son Damian Hurley The Bedazzled star was flattered

Elizabeth Hurley may be one of the world's most well-known faces, but if there's one face she loves to see more than any other, it's her son Damian's.

The star shares a very close relationship with her son, with both also bonding over being part of the modeling industry thanks to their good looks.

VIDEO: Inside Liz Hurley's sweet relationship with son Damian

A fan even pointed out the visible similarities in their appearances on social media, sharing a side-by-side of the two that showcased the uncanny resemblance.

In a throwback, Elizabeth sported a sequined dress with sheer panel running down the side, exposing some of her skin, although her youthful glow stole focus.

Damian's was a more candid shot, mid-laughter while hugging a friend, and with their striking features, angled jaws, almond-shaped eyes, and wide smiles, the genes were clear as day.

Elizabeth, for her part, not only acknowledged the comparison, but cherished it, sharing the same on her own Instagram Stories with the word: "Sweet!!!"

Elizabeth cherished the comparison between her looks and her son Damian's

The mother and son share a very comfortable and fun-loving dynamic, strengthened even more as they've spent some time apart due to work commitments.

There's no denying the special bond Damian shares with Elizabeth, often calling her his "twin" and "partner in crime."

"I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," the actress previously told The Telegraph.

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company."

Last year, Damian also made a surprising confession about his mother and their picture-perfect Instagram photos.

The mother and son share a close bond

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told Vogue.

