DWTS' Witney Carson surprises with pregnancy announcement during semi-final

Dancing with the Stars professional Witney Carson made a surprise announcement during Monday's semi-final – she's pregnant!

The 29-year-old – who is already mom to 22-month-old son Kevin Leo – shared the happy news that she and her husband Carson McAllister are expecting baby number two after performing a Paso doble with her celebrity partner Wayne Brady, 50.

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two," she told former partner and show co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I'm so blessed, and this just felt like a really good time to share it," she added. "And I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed."

Following Witney's happy news, the audience and her co-stars – including judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli – erupted into applause.

Co-host Tyra Banks told Witney: "Congratulations, Witney. So happy for you."

Witney is pregnant with baby number two

Following the show, Witney took to her Instagram Stories to share the moment she announced her news with her followers, captioning the post: "This was so special to announce on the show that I love so much. Carson and I feel so blessed to finally share it with all!"

She added: "Thanks so much for the love, Love you all!"

Meanwhile, the DWTS semi-final was an emotional night as Len announced this season would be his last as head judge.

While speaking with Tyra, he said: "This will be my last season judging on Dancing with the Stars." The announcement was met with loud gasps and upset reactions from members of the audience and the contestants.

Witney and her husband Carson are already parents to son Kevin Leo

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show," he continued.

He then explained the reasoning behind his move away from the screen, adding: "But I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

The cheers then grew deafening as he sweetly thanked the DWTS family "for such a wonderful experience for me," saying that he was looking forward to the following week's finale.

