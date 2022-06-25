DWTS' Cheryl Burke shares abortion story: 'I wouldn't be sitting here'

Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke has revealed her own abortion story after the news that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I am saddened by the news this morning and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old. If it wasn't for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother and I wouldn't have been a great mother and I definitely wouldn't be sitting here with you today," the professional dancer shared before explaining more details of her story.

WATCH: US Supreme Court 'is eviscerating Americans' rights', says Pelosi

"I was practicing safe sex. I was using protection and I was on birth control and [expletive] happens," she said. "I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion. I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with Picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. But, on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic and the fact that now, you're making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolutely insanity."

"You're taking away women's rights, our bodies, our freedom. Our bodies have nothing to do with anybody else, right? This is a decision that we need to make," she added.

"It's nobody's business and honestly, I'm happy that I made that decision. I have no regrets, there's no shame behind it. I've just chosen to share it now, but that doesn't mean that there was any shame."

The decision was made by six of the nine justices. The majority ruled that the 1973 decision "must be overruled" because the US Constitution, written in the 18th Century by the Founding Fathers, "makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision".

Cheryl was praised for her honesty

States can now make their own decisions about the legality of abortion; it is thought 25 states will make almost all abortion illegal even in the cases of rape.

Cheryl's fellow dancer Sharna Burgess was among those to share their support, with Sharna writing: "I support you, love you and am proud of you for sharing. Thank you."

"I am so proud of you for speaking out!! So few actors/performers are brave enough to do it," commented another as one shared: "I’m republican but I agree, this is too far. Women’s rights have gone back 50 years."