Who is Jordin Sparks' famous father? Meet the DWTS star's NFL star dad The Grammy Award-winning songstress comes from a famous family...

Jordin Sparks is currently lighting up the dancefloor with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong as they continue to impress the judges on Dancing with the Stars.

SEE: DWTS 2022 Prom Night: D'Amelios falter as shock elimination follows emotional exit

We've seen Jordin salsa, rumba and cha cha her way through to Week Six of the competition, but the 32-year-old singer is no stranger to a televised talent show. The Battlefield hitmaker became the youngest ever star to win American Idol back in 2007 when she was just 17, and it turns out she comes from a pretty famous family, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley breaks her arm during DWTS rehearsals

Scroll on to discover the Grammy Award-winning star's famous father below…

Who is Jordin Sparks' famous father?

The Tattoo songstress is the daughter of Phillippi Dwain Sparks, a former American football player in the National Football League.

Phillippi was hailed a football legend after playing for the famous New York Giants from 1992 to 2000 before he moved on to play for the Dallas Cowboys from 2000 to 2001.

MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger's lookalike son Joseph leans on mom Mildred following DWTS exit

Jordin's dad Phillippi and mom Jodi arrive at the LA premiere of Sparkle

During his first years in the NFL, Philippi played left cornerback opposite Jason Sehorn for six years and formed a talented defensive backfield tandem.

Jordin shares an incredibly close relationship with her dad and often shares snippets of her family life with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. In December last year, Jordin shared a wholesome snap of her father alongside a heartfelt message in memory of a late NFL commentator.

RELATED: Mark Ballas has very famous parents – and his mom is a British icon

ALSO: DWTS' Len Goodman angers fans after upsetting decision on latest episode

Jordin captioned the post: "My Dad doesn’t have IG but wanted to show everyone how much he loves John Madden. He said: 'He was a biggest part of the reason why I made All Madden! He loved the guys who never got the credit they deserved and I was one of his guys!!!'

"My Dad is one of the best and John always made sure to give #22 his props. Thank you for everything John. Rest easy."

Jordin shares a close relationship with her father

Fans were quick to react to the sweet post, writing: "Meeting your dad at a football camp changed my life. He truly was a good role model for me growing up."

Another fan penned: "I had the pleasure of speaking with and sitting next to your dad this past Friday on our flight. What an amazing guy, and how proud he is of you and his grandchildren was breathtaking. You are truly blessed as is he."

Read more HELLO! US stories here