GMA's Ginger Zee treats youngest son to a very bold new haircut as fans react The TV star has two children

Ginger Zee caved in and gave her son the hairstyle he's been dreaming of and shared a photo on Instagram - much to the delight of her fans.

The meteorologist treated Miles, four, to a fitting new do which sent her social media followers into a frenzy.

Ginger posted an image of her youngest son at the salon, sitting quietly as a pattern was etched into the side of his hair.

WATCH: Ginger Zee vacations with her son Adrian

She explained more in the caption, which read: "This kid has been asking for a lightning bolt in his hair for two months. Wakes up every morning begging for a haircut. I’ve never seen a 4 year old with this much insistence over clothing, look and creativity - I love it. @benaarontv."

Her fans also adored the cut and commented: "The next GREAT designer," and, "The Z/lightning bolt is part of the family crest," while a third added: "He’s repping his Momma! That kids got some Swag."

Ginger shares Miles and Adrian, six, with her husband, Ben Aaron. While they now share photos of their sons on social media, there was a time when they decided to curb posting images of their children.

Ginger's son was allowed a brand new haircut

During an Instagram Q&A last year, the Good Morning America meteorologist opened up about wanting to limit the presence of her boys on social media.

The star was asked: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

Ginger shares her two sons with husband, Ben Aaron

While they did drastically reduce pictures or videos that showcased Adrian and Miles for quite some time after, the restrictions were eventually loosened.

Since then, they have made more of their presence known, often delighting her fans with their hilarious takes on their mom's profession and adorable at-home antics.

The family even embarked on an eco-friendly road trip together for National Geographic in honor of Earth Day, taking their practices around the country.

