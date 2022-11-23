Strictly's Ola and James Jordan's 10 sweetest moments with daughter Ella The former Strictly dancers adore their only child

Ola and James Jordan make the cutest family with their two-year-old daughter Ella. We love seeing the former Strictly duos' photographs of their adorable daughter, which they often share with their Instagram followers.

Sweet Ella was born at 9.20am on 27 February, weighing 7lb 9oz following delivery by Caesarean section. Since that special day, the trio have been enjoying spending lots of time together as a new family during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few weeks after Ella's long-awaited birth, the couple shared their feelings on becoming parents following IVF treatment.

Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

James added: "This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

Here we take a look at Ola, James and Ella's sweetest photo moments so far…

Ella & Ola's selfie

Aw, how cute is this photo above?! Both mum and baby look super chuffed to be posing for a selfie together. Ola posted on Instagram: "When Mummy makes you take hundreds of selfies before we go out."

Picture perfect

"My cutie pie is 10 weeks today," wrote Ola beside this adorable snap on her Instagram page. We adore Ella's bodysuit, too – yeah she loves her mum!

Chilling with dad

Nothing beats hanging out with your devoted dad for snuggles does it? Here are Ella and James sharing a fun selfie with fans with the caption: "True love".

One stylish baby

Miss Ella is one fashionable lady in her pink hairband – nice styling mummy Ola. The former Strictly star wrote: "Happy Easter everyone. Ella is not impressed with the hairband," with a giggling emoji.

Daddy cuddles

Aw, Ella and her dad! James shared this snap on his Instagram, simply captioning it "#love" and that's all he really needs to say. Beautiful.

A major milestone

Baby Ella looks so peaceful asleep on her playmat – and it was well-deserved as she'd just learnt how to roll over!

Proud mum Ola shared several clips on her Instagram stories, showing the incredible moment as it happened. "Where's my baby going? Oh… there she is! Oh my god!" she said as she rolled over. "Yay, that's my baby! Yes, she did it! Look at her!" she told James.

The professional dancer then shared a picture of her daughter sleeping on the floor. "All this moving around made her so tired," she wrote.

First family selfie

The most precious moment! The Jordans posed for a rare family selfie in May, which Ola shared on her Instagram Stories. The picture is definitely a keeper!

Practising her Paso look

We just love this! Proud dad James posted this cool photo on his social media, joking that little Ella is already "Practicing her Paso look", which is an intense Spanish dance. Looks like we have a mini Strictly star in the making…

Tiny feet!

Those little feet are too cute for words! On the arrival of his first child, James wrote: "I'm the happiest man in the world.

Toddler twos

Ella is now two and looks so grown-up. Here she is pictured with her loving parents on holiday.

