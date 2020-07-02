James Jordan pleaded with his fans for advice on Thursday after sharing concerns for his daughter's health.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that little Ella has been plagued by a persistent rash over her front and back for the past month – and he is very "worried".

However, according to the new dad, doctors advised that he should not panic unless her rash is accompanied by a fever.

RELATED: James and Ola Jordan open up about wanting baby number two

Loading the player...

WATCH: James and Ola Jordan's daughter reaches exciting milestone

Asking for advice on Twitter, James wrote: "Hi Guys. My baby has a rash on her front and back. Doctor says not to worry unless accompanied with a fever. It’s been going on for at least 4 weeks and now spots appearing all over body. Any suggestions of who we can see as I AM worried. Thank you x."

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas was the first to offer up some advice, posting: "It could be a number of things milk, detergent, food, @The_JamesJordan take her for a checkup ASAP. Take care x."

Others urged James to take the five-month-old straight to the doctor. While one suggested the rash could be linked to Ella's reflux. They wrote: "Didn't I see that she was struggling with reflux... Most times this is linked to an allergy of milk... Ask to change milk to a dairy-free one if bottle feeding and if breastfeeding then cut out dairy. If bottle feeding you'll see change very quickly...If breastfeeding takes longer."

James and Ola welcomed Ella in February

MORE: James and Ola Jordan's baby is growing up fast! See the photo to prove it

Back in April, James and wife Ola opened up about a traumatic night they had with Ella after she was rushed to hospital with a bad case of reflux - when a baby brings up milk, or is sick, during or shortly after feeding.

Speaking to HELLO!, James said: "It's obviously great that it's not anything more serious but it's something that we want to talk about because, as new parents, our hearts were skipping a beat.

"Reflux is the acid in the stomach that comes back up and it can cause a burning sensation. It feels like it's being stuck in her throat and it can cause more saliva. So if she's lying on her back it can feel like she's drowning. It's quite terrifying seeing her like that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.