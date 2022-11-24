Jennifer Anison's heartbreaking Thanksgiving – revealed The star of The Morning Show is being supported by fans and "sister" Reese Witherspoon

Hollywood stars are sharing photos of their Thanksgiving celebrations with loved ones tonight – but thoughts are with Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who has remained out of the public eye on what will be a particularly sad occasion for her.

The 53-year-old actress lost her beloved father only last week and their irrevocable bond was clear when Jennifer took to Instagram with this heart-breaking tribute: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time." The star concluded the message with a plea that moved at least one fan to tears…

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father as she makes surprise apprearance

"Don’t forget to visit", were Jennifer's final words to her father on her Instagram post which included four beautiful images of the father-daughter-pair that spanned decades.

Jennifer and her late father John Anthony Aniston

Every year, the night before Thanksgiving, Jennifer hosts an additional "Fakesgiving" celebration and has previously shared details of her joyfully elaborate feasts which are attended by the likes of Courteney Cox, to Jimmy Kimmel, Reese Witherspoon and Justin Theroux. However this year, her closest friends have kept their celebrations away from social media.

Stars attend Jennifer's epic "Fakesgiving" party

Tonight, on what is sure to be the hardest Thanksgiving for Jennifer, she has not posted any messages for the first time in years, her frequent Fakesgiving guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Justin Theroux and Courtney Cox have remained away from Instagram also. However, her 41 million strong Instagram fanbase continues to send love, with one fan reaching out today to write: "Sending you and your family lots of love during this time."

Jennifer's love of Thanksgiving has been well documented by all her celebrity friends and they have all raved about her parties and epic meals and even shared fascinating details on social media: "Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," enthused Justin Theroux on his Instagram Stories after one of Jen's parties.

Jennifer cooks a wonderful variety of food

The actress once posted a video of the roast turkey, yams, and potatoes that she cooks each year. And Jennifer doesn't only cook traditional Thanksgiving food at her "Fakesgiving" celebrations, she once shared photos of the homemade enchiladas that she made especially for chatshow host Jimmy Kimmel, placed next to a sign that read: "Jimmy's enchiladas."

The feast at one of Jennifer's parties

Millions upon millions of fans, offered their support to Jennifer when they learned of her family tragedy on Instagram. Fellow The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon was among the first to offer her condolences publicly, writing: "Sending you all my angels. I love you. Sister."

Friends alumni Lisa Kudrow replied with a red heart emoji, and Naomi Watts wrote that she was "sending big love", as the messages of support poured in.

