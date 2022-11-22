Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photo of son Theo – and look how he's grown The NHS doctor is a proud mum and step-mum

Emily Andre has shared the sweetest photo of her son Theo to mark his sixth birthday – and he's so tall now!

The NHS doctor, who is married to Mysterious Girl hit-maker Peter Andre, took to Instagram to mark her youngest child's birthday with a cute throwback snap from the summer. Emily, 33, was seen rocking a white jumpsuit as she cradled the little boy into her chest. The proud mum flashed a big grin as she laced a protective hand behind Theo's head.

Emily – who also shares daughter Amelia, eight, with Peter as is a stepmother to his eldest children Junior, 17, and Princess, 15 – captioned the photo: "Happy 6th birthday to my lovely little Theo. Such a kind and caring boy. We are so proud of you! Love you so much xxxxx @peterandre.

"Ps. Thanks to my best friend @rubyrosestark for the photo, taken in Somerset this summer."

Emily Andre paid tribute to son Theo on his sixth birthday

Emily and Pete's loyal fans were loving the update about rarely-seen Theo. One fan wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Theo. Hope you have a wonderful day and night with your family Xxxx," adding plenty of celebratory emojis. Another penned: "Happy birthday Theo Can't believe he's 6 already. You have a lovely family."

The Andres are certainly a tight-knit family unit and in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Emily recently revealed another baby could be on the cards. The brunette admitted she has always wanted three kids while Pete has always wanted five, meaning that if they were to add another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream number of little ones!

The Andres are a tight-knit family unit

If they do have another child, however, it will definitely be meticulously planned as she's a total "planner."

Meanwhile, Pete previously explained why he and his wife choose not to share the faces of their two youngest children online.

The TV personality disclosed in a YouTube video: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

Peter and Emily would like another baby when the time is right

"Obviously with J and P, from day one [my ex-wife Katie Price and I] were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media.

"I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

