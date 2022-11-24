Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughters Malia and Sasha make rare family appearance to celebrate Thanksgiving The former First Lady shared a sweet family photo

The Obamas are celebrating Thanksgiving in style this holiday season, with former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama taking to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful family photograph.

READ: Michelle Obama melts hearts with rare childhood photo of daughters Malia and Sasha

The former US President Barack Obama and his wife’s two daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, made a rare appearance in the stunning throwback shot, which sees the happy family posing together as they flash winning smiles at the camera. Sasha took centre stage in the image, rocking a glamorous white ensemble, while Malia placed a protective hand on her dad’s shoulder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Barack Obama pays sweet tribute to late Queen

Michelle captioned the image: "I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!"

SEE: Malia Obama's budding future as a screenwriter - Donald Glover calls her 'amazing'

The Obamas' loyal followers were quick to react to the special holiday photo, expressing their well-wishes and seasonal joy in the comments section.

One wrote: "Beautiful family... Happy Thanksgiving," while another shared: "Happy Thanksgiving Obama Fam! I am so grateful for you all!"

Michelle Obama shared a sweet family photo for Thanksgiving

Other fans couldn’t help but notice how amazing Sasha looked in the photo, with one joking: “Sasha did not come to play in this picture.” Another commented: “All are beautiful but Sista Sasha is giving XXTREME main character energy.”

The Obamas are an incredibly close-knit family, with Michelle recently opening up about family life during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

The Obamas are an incredibly close family

Discussing their close bond, Michelle revealed: "The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends.

DISCOVER: Are Malia and Sasha Obama on social media? All we know

"I mean, there was a period of time when they couldn't stand each other. I said, 'You wait. You know, you are going to wake up one day and you're going to look over at that other person and you're going to know that you two share something very unique.'

"Especially given what they've been through," she added, referring to their time in the White House.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.