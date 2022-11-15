Justin Theroux supports ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in heartfelt way following devastating death of her dad The couple were married between 2015 and 2018

Jennifer Aniston has been inundated with support from her famous friends after announcing the death of her father John Aniston on Monday.

The Friends star paid a heartfelt tribute to the Days of our Lives actor after revealing that he had passed away on November 11.

Among those who sent their support Jennifer's way was her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Jennifer and Justin were married between 2015 and 2018 and have remained on good terms since their split.

The actor responded to his ex-wife's emotional message on Instagram dedicated to her dad, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

Jennifer's message to John read: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣ You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer Aniston paid a heartbreaking tribute to her father John Aniston

The Along Came Polly star also shared a number of photos of her and John together throughout the years, from her childhood to present day.

Other famous faces to send their support to Jennifer included her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow who also replied with a love heart emoji, and Lily Collins, who wrote: "Sending all the love and light possible and hugs I could possibly give."

Reese Witherspoon, who stars alongside Jennifer in The Morning Show, wrote: "Sending you all my angels. I love you sister." Gal Gadot and Kevin Bacon also responded with love heart emojis.

Justin Theroux was one of the stars to send their support to Jennifer

Jennifer had honored her dad at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in June. The Along Came Polly actress made a virtual appearance at the annual awards to pay tribute to the Days of Our Lives star.

She shared that "this is truly a special moment for me." The 53-year-old continued: "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

John had been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera."

Jennifer and Justin were married between 2015 and 2018

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Jennifer shared, before listing her father's accomplishments and screen credits.

"You name it, I'm sure he's been on it," she joked. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded.

"His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

