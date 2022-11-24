Dylan Dreyer's Thanksgiving plans changed last minute to support Today co-star

The Today Show anchors have all been working together for many years, and have an incredibly close relationship as a result.

And on Thursday, Dylan Dreyer showed her support for her good friend and co-star Al Roker, by filling in for him at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

The NBC special - which was also hosted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb - is one of Al's favorite shows of the year, and he hasn't missed it in decades.

However, the beloved weatherman is currently recovering from blood clots that traveled to his lungs, and has been off work as a result.

Dylan was more than happy to step in instead, and made sure to give Al a special shoutout during the show, telling the beloved star: "Al, we miss you, we love you and we are thinking about you."

The popular presenter also made sure that she was extra organized when it came to preparing for her family's Thanksgiving meal the days before.

The Thanksgiving forecast: "Perfect parade weather" in New York City!



Thanks for the update @DylanDreyerNBC ⭐ pic.twitter.com/FjCHVRezLr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 24, 2022

Dylan Dreyer stepped in to host the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade while Al Roker recovered

Fans were left inspired by the mom-of-three after she shared her incredible organized kitchen this week, where she had labelled everything ahead of making the holiday meal.

After the parade, Dylan rushed off so she could still join her family for the big meal - and this year will be joined by her husband, Brian Fichera's family. In fact, there were a total of 17 people she needed to cook for!

Dylan recently spoke to HELLO! ahead of Thanksgiving, revealing that it was her family's favorite holiday.

Dylan is great friends with her Today co-stars - including Al Roker and Craig Melvin

She said: "Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday! I’m in charge of the cooking…my husband won’t have it any other way. His parents and his sister and her family come down from MA. For my kids, when their cousins are in town, that’s all they need. They’ll play all day long together."

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartbreaking news

The star continued: "I rely heavily on family. Since I have to cook, it’s time for everyone who hasn’t seen the kids in a while to do all the entertaining! I try to get as much prepared beforehand so I can enjoy the day, but it’s all hands on deck with the kids! Naptime helps too…I get A LOT done during Rusty and Ollie’s naptime!"

The star - who is a doting mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty - added of her oldest two: "Calvin and Ollie literally love to help in the kitchen no matter what I’m making. They‘ll ask to help peel potatoes or prep the stuffing, but they enjoy making the pumpkin pie and apple crisp the most!"

