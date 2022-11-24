Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children spend Thanksgiving with this family member every year The Sussexes live in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an idyllic life in California and are no doubt feeling thankful for it today.

Prince Harry has been celebrating Thanksgiving every year since meeting his now wife, Meghan Markle, and their young children, Archie and Lilibet, have their own traditions in place each holiday.

This is because ever since Archie was a baby, the couple have spent the holiday with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle's son Archie receives round of applause

In 2019, when Archie was six months, the family - who were still working royal at the time - enjoyed a low-key celebration with Doria in Canada.

The following year, the family celebrated the US holiday with Doria again - but this time in America, which marked the first year that they were living there after relocating.

At the time, a source told HELLO! that they were planning "to enjoy a homecooked meal with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including recipes made with fresh vegetables from their garden".

Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland has joined her grandchildren every Thanksgiving

The year 2021 saw Meghan and Harry celebrate Thanksgiving for the first time as a family-of-four, having welcomed Lilibet in the June.

Discussing her favorite thing to do during Thanksgiving last year, Meghan told Ellen DeGeneres: "I love to cook, we'll be home and just relax and sort of settle in."

Doria is no doubt going to be spending Thanksgiving with the family again this year, and lives nearby to the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doting parents

The Duchess also previously spoke of her own Thanksgiving traditions from her childhood on The Tig.

She wrote: "Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright.”

