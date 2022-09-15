Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin strikes a fierce pose in new wrestling photo The 19-year-old is incredibly talented

Athleticism certainly runs in Kelly Ripa's family - as her youngest son, Joaquin, recently proved.

The teen featured on his dad, Mark Conseulos' Instagram after he re-posted a photo of Joaquin posing with his wrestling team at college.

In the striking image, the couple's son showed off his muscular physique in a lycra wrestling singlet and he had his arms crossed over his chest. A smoke machine created an atmosphere and Mark commented on Joaquin's stare.

"Major side eye," he wrote underneath the photo of his lookalike son.

The post comes in the wake of the end of the famous family's wonderful summer together. Kelly and Mark were joined by all three of their children, including Lola and Michael too as they enjoyed a stunning vacation.

Now, they're all back to work and studies and that means Joaquin will be back to training with his team in Michigan.

Kelly's son posed for the third photo in the BTS shot from his wrestling team shoot

Kelly is busy promoting her upcoming debut book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, and while discussing her project recently she revealed she had a lockdown pregnancy scare.

"I will definitely include that time during the pandemic that I thought my husband got me pregnant," she told Haute Living.

After daily pregnancy tests, it became clear that Kelly wasn't expecting, with her husband suggesting she could be going through the menopause instead.

Kelly and Mark are proud of all three of their children

"I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, 'Could there be another reason why you're not getting your period?'" she said.

"'What other reason could there possibly be?'" she asked him, before revealing that Mark "really had to walk on eggshells" as he explained that she could be going through menopause.

Kelly confessed that she was "really grateful" she didn't have to "explain to my kids that they were about to meet their new sibling".

