Exclusive: Rachel Riley reveals daughter Maven's sweet reaction to welcoming Ukrainian refugees into home

Countdown's Rachel Riley took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming post about her evening spent with UK charity Refugees at Home.

Rachel, 36, thanked the organisation for their "life-changing work," as she shared a glowing selfie from her glamorous night out. "Just spent a lovely evening at a dinner with @refugeesathome sharing our experience of hosting Ukrainian refugees and hearing from other hosts, charity workers and refugees themselves."

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! last month, the mother-of-two opened up about how she and her husband Pasha Kovalev have opened their home to Ukrainian refugees amid the ongoing conflict in Russia.

"I hope to be setting a good example to my daughters on how to be kind," said the star. "We've had a number of Ukrainian refugees move in with us since the war broke out and we've treated them no differently to our own family," Rachel explained.

Rachel shared a selfie to Instagram in honour of her dinner with Refugees At Home

"I know it means a lot to them to be with us, and I've tried to make them feel as 'at home' as possible in our space. I think my daughter probably doesn't remember a time without them now, which is lovely."

The doting mother shares two children with her professional dancer husband Pasha, who she met on Strictly Come Dancing when they were dance partners in 2013.

Rachel said that her two-year-old daughter Maven "spends her whole day chasing round our little seven-year-old boy saying "друг" (drug), which means 'friend' in Russian."

"I hope that Pasha and I have already set a good example of treating others how you would want to be treated," she continued.

Rachel and Pasha share two daughters together

Urging her followers to open their homes just like she has, Rachel added in her latest Instagram post: "There are still many, many people in need of somewhere to stay so if you’ve been thinking about being able to host the first stage is to sign up with them and take it from there."

