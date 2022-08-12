Rachel Riley puts on her wedding dress again - and wow! The Countdown host married Pasha Kovalev in 2019

Rachel Riley decided to slip back into her wedding dress when she filmed the latest series of 8 Out of 10 Cats - and she looks just as amazing as did on her actual wedding day!

She has been married to Pasha Kovalev for three years, during which time they have welcomed their two children, Maven, born in December 2019, and Noa, born in November 2021.

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter Maven takes after dad Pasha Kovalev

Taking to Twitter on Friday to reveal the look, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wrote: "Giving my wedding dress another spin on brand new #CatsCountdown tonight! I was the same amount of pregnant as when I wore it the first time."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Looking fabulous as ever Rachel." Another said: "Beautiful and your dress is amazing, much love." A third post read: "Brilliant! I vow to watch tonight."

Both Rachel and Pasha surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019 – at the time, Rachel with pregnant with the couple's first child.

Giving my wedding dress another spin on brand new #CatsCountdown tonight! I was the same amount of pregnant as when I wore it the first time 😆🥰👰‍♀️🤰 https://t.co/DalDAsOf4Z — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 12, 2022

Rachel shared this post on Twitter

As well as shunning tradition and marrying without family and friends present, the celebrity mathematician also opted for a non-conformist wedding dress. It was a short cream and pink patterned style that flattered her then baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt.

During a chat with HELLO! in 2021, Rachel told us they would consider renewing their vows in the future, in order to celebrate with more friends and family members. "We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never," she said.

