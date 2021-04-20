Pasha Kovalev expresses his joy over becoming a dad again with wife Rachel Riley The Strictly stars are due to welcome their second baby in autumn

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev has broken his silence following the news that he and his wife Rachel Riley are to welcome their second child.

The new addition, who is due in autumn, will be a sibling for the couple's 16-month-old daughter Maven.

Opening about their baby joy to HELLO! this week, the professional dancer revealed he is ready to waltz into life as a proud father of two.

"Before Maven was born, I couldn't picture having one baby, and now I can't picture having two," the 41-year-old said.

"But when I hold my second child for the first time, probably with Maven next to me, I'm sure I will feel a wide range of emotions that I could never have imagined."

Rachel and Pasha are expecting their second child

While Maven is still a little young to take in the news, Pasha and Rachel - who married in June 2019 in Las Vegas - are thrilled to be giving her a little brother or sister this autumn.

"We are very happy. We wanted to have another child close to Maven, so they wouldn't have much of an age gap," he added.

When announcing their news to the world, TV star Rachel posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

The Countdown star shared this snap to confirm her baby joy

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... "

She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

Rachel and Pasha met when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl on 15 December 2019.

The Strictly stars already shared baby daughter Maven together

During a recent chat with HELLO!, Countdown star Rachel revealed she would love to expand her family. "Yeah I think we'd like another one," she shared.

"Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?"

