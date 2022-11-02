Rachel Riley took to Twitter on Wednesday, to share a series of photos in honour of a very exciting occasion.

Her TV show, Countdown, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and the star posted snaps from her time on the programme, which she joined in 2009.

In one of the shots, the star posed in a figure-hugging red dress that showcased her baby bump as she posed with former presenter Anne Robinson.

Rachel captioned the images: "Happy 40th bday to @Channel4 which means Happy 40th bday to the first show it ever aired – us @C4Countdown!"

Rachel is a doting mum to two children: Maven, two, and little Noa, who turns one at the weekend. She shares them with her husband, Pasha Kovalev, who she met on Strictly Come Dancing.

Last month, the blonde beauty shared photos from the family's first holiday after they travelled abroad to enjoy some warm weather ahead of winter.

The star looked stunning in the throwback photo

"Just back from our first family holiday as a foursome," the star wrote alongside two holiday pictures on Instagram.

Rachel went on: "The toddler cried when it was time to go home, leave her new best friends and give the hotel's rental bicycle back.

"Told her if she's good Father Christmas will bring her one but tried to say it in Russian, where 'to write to' and 'to pee' are quite similar, so apparently I've told her if she wants a bike for Christmas she needs to 'pee in Santa'… Hope he understands."

Rachel and Pasha share two children

Fans rushed to post heart-warming messages in response, with one commenting: "Gorgeous pics, Rachel, hope you are well."

Another wrote: "They grow up fast, don't they?" A third added: "Awww bless, I remember being gutted as a kid saying goodbye to holiday friends. Hope her 'peeing' sees a new bike from the big red guy."

