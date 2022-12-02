Today's Dylan Dreyer celebrates 'pure happiness' with heartwarming and humorous message to husband The couple have three young children

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, regularly delight fans with their playful antics which they share on social media - and their latest is too good to miss.

The adored meteorologist celebrated the love of her life as he rang in his 36th birthday and she delivered a heartwarming and humorous message.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three posted a video of Brian carrying one of their children in a baby carrier and receiving an unfortunate kick to the crotch.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer argues with family in fun video

She wrote: "Entering your late mid-30s is a real kick in the nuts! Happy Birthday @fishlense!!! I love celebrating you on your birthday and every day because there is literally no one better than you. I think our pure happiness says enough about the joy you bring to us all. I love you."

Fans commented: "I just love the relationship that the two of you have," and, "Happy Birthday Brian. You make me laugh hysterically on a daily basis."

She also shared photos of them with their three boys and fans gushed over what a beautiful family they have.

Dylan wished her husband a happy birthday with a fun message

Dylan recently opened up to HELLO! about her children and revealed whether they would consider a fourth child.

While promoting her latest children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan spoke about how her kids have inspired her creative process and whether she wants to add to her brood.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

Dylan and Brian are one very happy family with their children

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

