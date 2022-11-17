Today's Dylan Dreyer leaves fans howling with video of her son from inside family home The star has three children

Dylan Dreyer has many relatable moments as a parent to her trio of boys but few are as funny as the one she shared recently which involved her middle son, Oliver, three.

The Today show host left her social media followers in fits of laughter with a video recorded by her husband, Brian Fichera.

In the clip, Calvin, five and Oliver were watching a movie on the TV. Their dad asks their middle son what wasn't working and he replied: "The ship," before Brian asks: "What did he say?" and the little boy adds: "Oh ship."

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's sweet baby video is too adorable for words

Not only did Oliver sound like he was saying a rude word, but Dylan then revealed in the comments that they were watching Top Gun, and it had nothing to do with a ship.

"Ollie loves Top Gun and I’m not going to tell him they’re flying planes #ohship," she wrote.

In the clip, Dylan could be seen trying to control her own laughter and Calvin also reacts by giggling and looking at his mom.

Dylan and her fans were in stiches at the video of her son

Fans noticed the sweet interaction and commented: "@dylandreyernbc your expression and Cal's are priceless," and, "Sometimes it’s so hard to hold in your laughter lol. Kids say the cutest things". There were strings of crying with laughter emojis and many more comments.

While promoting her latest children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about being a mom and whether any more children are on the cards for her and Brian.

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

Dylan loves being a mom

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

