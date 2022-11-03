Dylan Dreyer reveals how Julia Roberts inspired her as she struggled with mom guilt The star is a doting mom-of-three

Dylan Dreyer has come across many celebrities during her time on Today Show, but there is a special one that inspired her in the most meaningful of ways.

The star recently opened up about how none other than Julia Roberts left a lasting impact on arguably one of the most important aspects of her life, motherhood.

The Today meteorologist is a mother-of-three. She has three boys with her husband Brian Fichera, Calvin Bradley, five, Oliver George, two, and Russel "Rusty" James, one.

Speaking with her fellow Today colleagues, she opened up about often struggling with "mom guilt," but that advice from Julia herself has helped her get out of it.

She recalled a conversation the actress had with Hoda Kotb, while promoting her new movie Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney.

"Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day," she said during the morning show.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life. pic.twitter.com/MLxuxVZX7K — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 10, 2022

Julia, Hoda and George recently opened up about their parenting styles

She detailed how the fellow mom-of-three's words were just what she needed to hear. "There are days where I just feel like I don't want to put in the extra effort. I just want to get to bedtime. I just need [them] to go to sleep," she admitted.

However, then she added: "It makes me feel so much better that everybody has that moment at some point."

Dylan recently took a trip away with her family to Rome

She then went on to credit Hoda herself as well, who has supported her through some of her most difficult times as a mother, including when she had a miscarriage, which her husband Brian opened up about in a tribute to the host for her birthday.

She said: "You want someone who can commiserate with you for a minute as opposed to, 'Oh, that happened to my kids a long time ago. You'll be fine.'"

