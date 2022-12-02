Amanda Holden's lookalike model daughter Lexi prepares for major change

Amanda Holden has given an exciting update on her 16-year-old daughter Lexi's budding modelling career as she admits she's a "tiger mummy".

The Britain's Got Talent judge spoke to The Sun's Fabulous magazine to reveal Lexi's current focus at model agency Storm. She said: "At the moment, Lexi’s learning her craft — how to pose, how to walk. And then we will release her into the modelling world."

WATCH: Amanda Holden speaks about David Walliams' controversial comments

The presenter went on to say: "She's super-excited and has the right mentality — she's very unfazed by things, is not easily impressed, and doesn't suffer fools.

"All of those qualities Chris and I have, so she's been brought up like that. She'll be looked after because she can look after herself pretty well. And she’s got a tiger mummy and a daddy as well."

Amanda's daughter is signed to a modelling agency

Lexi's modelling career won't come in front of her education though. "She’ll be doing her education first because she's clever as well. I’d like her to have as many options as possible once she’s 18," revealed Amanda.

There's a chance we could see Lexi gracing magazine covers or strutting the catwalk in future. "Lexi is tall enough to do everything, so we’ll see what happens, but everybody’s very enthusiastic," added the mum-of-two.

Amanda has supported co-star David Walliams

While Amanda's family life is full of positivity, her work life is going through a spot of upheaval with reports that her co-star David Walliams may step down from the BGT judging panel after apologising for "disrespectful" comments during filming.

Amanda Holden has shown her support for the Little Britain star amid the controversy. Talking to GMB at The Variety Awards, the mum-of-two remarked "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family."

When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda replied: "Of course I'm 'Team David'."

