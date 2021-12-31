Amanda Holden fans all notice one thing in new bikini photos The star is currently on an exotic holiday

Amanda Holden fans are convinced that she and daughter Lexi look like twins in her latest bikini snaps from their exotic Christmas break.

The star uploaded a series of images of herself and her daughter frolicking around in the pool, both wearing triangle bikinis and sunglasses – and fans couldn't help but double take.

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes a surprising dip in the sea

The comments section was filled with remarks about how similar the mother-daughter duo look, with one fan saying: "Your daughter is your double," and another adding: "In the first pic I honestly couldn't tell which one was you!"

Fellow presenter Laura Whitmore even commented simply to say: "Mini you!"

Amanda and her daughter messed around in the pool

As well as being likened to her own mother, Lexi has also received comments suggesting she looks like a young Holly Willoughby when Amanda has shared other images of the teen.

Lexi has also been told she looks like Holly Willoughby

"Your daughter so reminds me of a young Holly Willoughby! I knew her at 15!" one fan commented, prompting another one to write: "I thought the exact same!"

Another remarked: "Was thinking the same thing!!" A fourth added: "I was just going to say that she looks like Holly Willoughby xx."

Lexi is reportedly being pursued by a range of modelling agencies to sign a deal, so watch this space!

Amanda is currently holidaying in Antigua along with her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi and Hollie.

The family have spent the festive period abroad

The 50-year-old posed at the beach on Boxing Day wearing a blue patterned bikini. The star wrote the caption: "Bottoms up #boxingday," showing herself with a glass of fizz while paddling in the sea.

The crystal-clear waters were stretched out in front of her, highlighting the utterly breathtaking setting.

Also on Boxing Day, Amanda appeared to be sampling the cocktail offering at her resort as she posed next to her two gorgeous daughters.

It looks as though the family will be ringing in the New Year from this idyllic location – and who can blame them – it looks divine!

