Amanda Holden twins with lookalike daughter Hollie for gravity-defying video The BGT star and her youngest daughter were having a blast

Amanda Holden proved she's down with the kids on Friday when she took part in a fun TikTok trend with her youngest daughter Hollie, ten.

The Britain's Got Talent star twinned with her daughter, rocking shorts and matching white tops as they filmed a series of stunts in their garden to the tune of 90s trance hit Better Off Alone. Kicking things off in style, Amanda began the video by performing an impressive headstand – and we can't believe how nimble she is!

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie perform stunt-filled TikTok trend

Hollie was seen behind her, perching on the spacious outdoor sofa complete with leaf print cushions.

The pair then popped up in unexpected places during the fun time-lapse video, including Hollie piggybacking on her mum at one point, and Amanda cartwheeling across the frame.

Amanda defied gravity in her fun video challenge with Hollie

Their family dog Rudy was bemused by the duo's antics and was seen curiously meandering around them.

Amanda's fans were loving the sweet insight into her mother-and-daughter relationship. "Aww Hollie is too cute," one wrote, while another penned: "You have a future as acrobats, set up a circus." A third joked: "I love the dog, he thinks you two are mad!"

The BGT star and husband Chris Hughes share daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten

We love Amanda's playful relationship with her daughters Hollie, and Lexi, 16. The Heart Breakfast star, who shares her girls with husband Chris Hughes, is encouraging her brood to follow their dreams, with Lexi recently signing a modelling contract with Storm Management.

Hollie, meanwhile, often appears in videos with Amanda, whether it's cooking up a storm in the kitchen with her famous mum or even interviewing A-listers like Angelina Jolie.

Amanda is fresh from her family getaway to Sicily

Amanda is fresh from a relaxing holiday to Sicily, where she was seen soaking up the sunshine in style. She shared a lovely sun-kissed photo of her family, which was met by hundreds of compliments from her loyal followers.

"So much gorgeousness in one photo!" one fan noted, while a second echoed: "The genetics is this picture!" A third wrote: "This picture is hair goals, family goals, style goals and beauty goals all in one."

