My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart's relationship with four children revealed

Julia Haart has risen to fame as the star of Netflix's docuseries My Unorthodox Life, and as the second season of the show premiered earlier in the week, it'll explore more of her complicated home life.

The executive and fashion designer is a mom to four children, those being daughters Batsheva and Miriam, and sons Shlomo and Aron.

She shares her children with her first husband, Yosef Hendler, and were born when she was still a member of the Haredi Jew community.

As her kids have grown and adapted to their mother's changing life as an entrepreneur and Netflix star, they have continued to be increasingly supportive of her.

All four children share a close bond with their mom, with Batsheva in particular, a social media executive, frequently accompanying her during promotional calls for the new season.

Youngest Aron has retained a more traditional Jewish outlook, as evidenced by his social media, but still maintains a doting relationship with Julia.

The four, in particular, have been extremely supportive of Julia since her divorce from second husband Silvio Scaglia, which also resulted in her being fired as CEO of Elite World Group on the same day.

The second season of the popular show captures the struggle of recovering from the divorce and the ensuing legal troubles.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show recently, Julia had eldest daughter Batsheva by her side as she opened up about fighting against her ex-husband for control over the company.

"If you think about it, I built a billion-dollar business. I'm very proud of what I accomplished," she told Tamron.

"I took a $70 million dollar-valued company, a modeling agency, transformed it into a media conglomerate. We took something that was valued, before I took over, at $70 million dollars and in two years – through COVID – without a dollar of investment, we brought it to a $1 billion dollar valuation."

