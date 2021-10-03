My Unorthodox Life stars Batsheva and Julia Haart steal the show during fashion week The Netflix stars have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months

Julia Haart and her daughter Batsheva stepped out in serious style during fashion week, and their outfits had everyone turning.

The Netflix stars of hit show My Unorthodox Life were pictured in a number of stand-out ensembles during their time in Milan and Paris, where they were also joined by Julia's oldest son Shlomo.

In Paris, the mother-daughter duo twinned in matching Balmain green looks as they attended the star-studded Balmain Festival.

Julia Haart looked incredible in sequins during PFW Photo credit: Jean-Philippe Joseph

Posing inside the George V Hotel in the French capital, Batsheva looked chic in a cropped off-the-shoulder jumper and high-waisted button up skirt with a thigh-high slit, with her hair styled in the perfect topknot.

Julia, meanwhile, wore a shimmery mini dress with a quirky zip feature, teamed with boots and a co-ordinating bag.

Julia and daughter Batsheva twinned in green on their way to the Balmain show Photo credit: Lucy Van Ellis

The fashion mogul's hair was styled in loose waves, and her look was completed with a pair of oversized silver hoops.

Julia rocked an all-blue look for the Dior show in Paris, dressed in a sequin co-ord and black boots.

Julia's son Shlomo looked smart at the Fendi show in Milan Photo credit: Lucy Van Ellis

Prior to their time in Paris, the trio had gone to the Fendi show in Milan, where Julia looked fabulous dressed in an oversized sequin jacket teamed with a leopard print top and black trousers, teamed with a black hat.

Shlomo was pictured walking alongside his mom, looking smart in a silk shirt and chinos.

The fashion trip follows shortly after it was revealed that a second series of My Unorthodox Life had been commissioned, following the huge success of the first season that was released earlier in the year.

A closer look at Julia's Fendi outfit in Milan Photo credit: Lucy Van Ellis

Following the news, Julia shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. She wrote: "Thank you SO much to everyone who has reached out, shared stories with us, and lovingly supported the show.

"Thank you for letting us share our lives with you, we can’t wait to dive even deeper! Season 2 here we come! #MyUnorthodoxLife."

There's no stopping Julia either, as along with filming for the second series of her family's show, she's also preparing to release her high anticipated book, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, which will hit the shelves in March 2022.

