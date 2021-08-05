My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart's two homes are too stunning for words – inside The fashion designer's main base is in Manhattan

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart shares two beautiful homes with her husband Silvio Scaglia Haart and her four children – a penthouse in New York and a vacation home in The Hamptons.

Parts of her properties have been revealed on the Netflix show, but the fashion mogul has also shared peeks inside via her social media pages – and they are every bit as beautiful as you'd expect.

From mammoth closets to skyline views, take a look inside where Julia lives...

Julia Haart's New York home

The Elite World Group CEO lives in Tribeca in Lower Manhattan in a three-story apartment that supposedly occupies 10,000 square feet.

Julia shared a look at her breathtaking view from the balcony of her New York home, which overlooks the water and the skyline. "Forever grateful for my home and my view. I love this city #NewYorkCity," she wrote.

Posting a photo of her kids in the kitchen, Julia revealed the space follows a grey and white colourway with silver appliances and wooden accents including the shelves and doors. Three grey stools are positioned at her breakfast bench, while the marble floors lead into the open-plan living space.

The family have a blue patterned table surrounded by royal blue chairs which were visible in the background of this family photo.

In March 2020, Julia and Silvio were pictured enjoying a meal at a circular gold table with large windows flooding the room with natural light.

Julia has the most incredible walk-in wardrobe that she designed herself, with rotating racks of shoes and rows of clothes. The space follows a neutral wooden theme with splashes of red, but the fashion designer previously revealed this isn't her only closet – she also has one for her "not current clothes." Wow!

Julia Haart's Hamptons home

Julia also has a beautiful vacation home in The Hamptons where she can relax away from city life.

One recent snap shows the TV star sitting on a huge grass-covered lawn as she toasted some marshmallows from a fire pit in her garden.

In the background, a vast seating area could be seen next to the property, while large windows shared a glimpse at the cream sofas and artwork inside what appears to be a sitting room.

