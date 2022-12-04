Dylan Dreyer reveals whether she and husband Brian Fichera would try for a baby girl The star has three sons

Fans of Dylan Dreyer can always count on her to share adorable glimpses into her family life with husband Brian Fichera, especially sweet videos of her three boys, Calvin, five, Oliver, two, and 13-month-old Rusty.

However, as much as fans enjoy her sharing those sweet moments, she admits she can't escape questions about whether she and her husband would try for another baby, particularly in hopes of a baby girl.

She certainly loves a big family – she hosted nearly twenty guests for Thanksgiving – but she maintains that her and Brian feel complete with their three boys.

Speaking on the Today Show, she maintained she understood people asking her about having a baby girl, saying: "I'm not offended because we've asked ourselves that same question. Don't think Brian and I haven't had that conversation."

However, she expressed no interest in trying, insisting: "But it's like, hell no, we are so done," and joking: "I know my luck and there would be a fourth boy!"

She also explained that living in a New York City apartment doesn't necessarily make it comfortable to have another child, making the decision all the more easy.

The three boys are too cute for words!

Giving insight into her living situation, she explained: "I've got all three kids in one room," and admitting: "Four just seems crazy to me."

Though the couple certainly feel confident in their decision, Dylan did confess she wishes she could have seen her husband have a close father-daughter relationship, such as she does with her dad.

Her youngest recently took his first steps

She said: "It's a special bond, and I'm sad that Brian won't have that," though still maintaining: "But we're good!"

Plus, Brian and Dylan having three children is definitely meant to be, as both of them are one of three in their own families, with the meteorologist having two brothers and the cameraman having an older brother and sister.

