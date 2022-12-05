Tom Brady shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Vivian for first birthday since divorce from Gisele Bündchen The star's daughter had a milestone birthday

Following their shocking divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are putting on a united front – albeit virtually – for a special reason.

Their youngest, their daughter Vivian Lake, has her very first double-digit birthday, officially turning ten-years-old, and both of her parents have made sure she feels the love.

Shortly after his ex-wife made a return to social media to share a glimpse of all of the birthday festivities, Tom shared a sweet tribute for his girl.

The football star took to Instagram to wish Vivian, who he affectionately calls Vivi, a very happy birthday, sharing a photo in which she looks like a true mix between both of her parents.

The sweet snapshot sees Tom embracing both Vivian and her older brother, Benjamin Rein, whose birthday is just three days after her, as they are all cozied up in winter clothing.

While the quarterback is planting a kiss atop his son's head, Vivian is looking straight at the camera, smiling and making peace signs with her gloved fingers.

Vivian and her brother's birthday are three days apart

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart," her father wrote in the caption, endearingly adding: "You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."

Heartfelt birthday messages for the birthday girl quickly rolled in in the comments section, with fans writing: "Happy birthday Vivi!" and: "It's a great pic. Happy Birthday," as well as: "Happy 10th Vivi!!!" plus another fan also wrote: "Go get a win for her tonight!"

Gisele also shared a sweet tribute

For her milestone birthday, Gisele whisked Vivian and plenty of her friends off to the best place to celebrate, Disney World in Florida.

Glimpses of the special day shared on her Instagram Stories sees a group of girls walking down the amusement park marveling at the sights, and putting on a brave face as they took on the Tower of Terror's steep drop. The day appeared to have been a success, and at the end she wrote: "Happy kids, happy moms!"

