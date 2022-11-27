Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's children prepare for their first birthdays since family split Vivian and Benjamin's birthdays are three days apart

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have spent the last few months adjusting to a life apart since their shocking divorce after thirteen years of marriage.

That includes learning how to co-parent their children, who themselves are adjusting to having their parents divorce. The former couple have two children together, Vivian Lake, nine, and Benjamin Rein, twelve, plus Tom shares fifteen-year-old Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The family just got through spending their first Thanksgiving since the divorce, and as the bittersweet holiday season continues, Vivian and Benjamin have another difficult day that will look much different this year, their birthdays.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks family following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Though the siblings are three years apart, their birthdays are in fact three days apart, with Benjamin's being on 8 December while his little sister's is on the fifth.

Though it is unclear whether the family were together for Thanksgiving, and what the children's tenth and thirteenth birthdays will look like, it will certainly be a difficult difference for the family.

Nonetheless, Tom maintains his children are his priority, and ahead of his first time celebrating Thanksgiving as a single father-of-three, he talked about the holiday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, on Monday, with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley.

On Thanksgiving day Tom shared a sweet snap of his daughter Vivian riding a horse

He said: "I think of myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family."

The Bucs quarterback added: "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

The children appear to still be living in Tampa, and Vivian recently made an appearance in one of her dad's videos

He maintained: "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

On Thanksgiving day, though the former couple did not give hints as to whether they were together or not, Tom revealed that Vivian was with him, taking to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her riding a horse, which he captioned with: "My baby," and a red heart emoji.

