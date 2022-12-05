Gisele Bundchen enjoys fun day out with children to mark special milestones The star looked like she had a fun day…

Gisele Bundchen has taken to social media to mark two special family milestones since she and her ex Tom Brady announced their divorce.

The supermodel, 42, revealed a string of fun snaps that show her and her children Benjamin, 12, Vivian,10 and stepson Jack, 15, enjoying a fun day out to Disney World with their friends and their moms, to celebrate Benjamin and Vivan's birthdays which fall on the 5th and 8th of December.

Gisele started the updates by teasing fans with a photo of a long line of trainers which she captioned: "Let's do this." The snap was followed by an unmistakable image of the group at the Hollywood Studios.

In the picture, Gisele captured the children in a sweet moment as they all walked hand in hand at the beginning of a sunny day. Alongside the image were the words: "Birthday celebration! @waltdisneyworld."

The next snap shows the group enjoying the delights of what appeared to be the ride The Tower of Terror. Gisele looked like she had a blast on the ride as she was smiling with her eyes closed for the hilarious shot.

The start documented the whole day

Finally, the star was captured with the other moms at a fun Incredibles-themed photo opportunity which saw the trio attempt to pose like superheroes.

The fabulous updates came as the first since Tom announced that he and Gisele were getting a divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

The group look like they had a blast

The NFL player took to Instagram with a statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

Gisele certainly enjoyed the Tower of Terror!

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

