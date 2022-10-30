Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen speak up about their kids amid $700m divorce The couple want nothing more than to maintain a loving home

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen made headlines earlier in the week when, after weeks of rumors, they announced that they had finalized their divorce.

They shared their own individual statements concerning the same, speaking of their weakening relationship following 13 years of marriage.

VIDEO: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

However, they both also made mention of their children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, with Gisele also acting as stepmother to Jack, 15, from Tom's previous marriage to Bridget Moynahan.

Each clarified that they would work their hardest to ensure that their relationship as co-parents would continue to be strong for the sake of their kids.

In Tom's statement, he wrote: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Supermodel Gisele echoed the same sentiment with her own statement as she penned: "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.

Tom and Gisele are parents to three kids

"We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

In an interview with Elle back in September, Gisele first expressed her hope that her husband would step away from football for good.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

However, they've both maintained that their split was amicable and there was no apparent bad blood between them.

The two have aimed to remain good co-parents for their children

Gisele had said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

