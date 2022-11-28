Tom Brady breaks decades-long winning streak in first football loss since divorce from Gisele Bündchen The star had held a 218 game streak

Following his first Thanksgiving as a single father-of-three after his divorce from Gisele Büdnchen in October, Tom Brady has been dealt another loss.

The star's return to the football field following the holiday did not go as he expected, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing a game to the Cleveland Browns 17-23 on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Though his team has faced quite a few ups and downs throughout the latest football season, Sunday's loss marks his first since his shocking divorce.

WATCH: Tom Brady talks family following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Throughout the game, Tom achieved two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Bucs had a 17-10 lead halfway through the third quarter, though the two teams tied close to the end, taking them to overtime, and the Browns won with 19 seconds left.

Not only is it the quarterback's first loss since his divorce, but it marks the end of an impressive streak from the last decade, in which, per CBS Sports: "Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation."

Prior to the loss, the father-of-three had opened up about his Thanksgiving plans, and though he did not hint as to whether Gisele would be a part of them, he maintained his gratitude for both his family and his decades-long football career.

Tom and the Bucs had maintained an advantage throughout most of the game

Speaking on Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, with co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, he said: "I think of myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family."

The pro athlete added: "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable."

After the game, the star had a congratulatory chat with the Browns' quarterback Jacoby Brissett

He maintained: "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."

On Thanksgiving day, which he appeared to spend with at least one of his children in Florida, Tom revealed that Vivian was with him, taking to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her riding a horse, which he captioned with: "My baby," and a red heart emoji.

