Amal Clooney reveals twins with George Clooney think he is 'the funniest' in rare interview Lucky dad!

A lot of parents dread the day their children will find them embarrassing, uncool, or god forbid, cringey, but luckily for George Clooney, that isn't the case just yet!

The actor has two children with Amal Clooney – who he married in 2014 – twins Alexander and Ella Clooney, who are five-years-old.

According to their mom, the two have yet to reach the age where they find other people to look up to, and in a rare yet heartfelt revelation about her children, it seems their dad is still the coolest in their eyes.

Speaking with Extra at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, where George was getting honored, Amal revealed her children have quite the high expectations from their father, as she said: "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but the weather.'"

The actor certainly feels relief over how his children see him, and also joked: "They're 5, so right now, I am golden."

"He can solve all of their problems and is the funniest person they have met," the human rights lawyer endearingly confessed.

The couple certainly must be proud

However, of course the Ticket to Paradise lead is already preparing himself for the day that isn't necessarily true anymore, and he added: "We know that will change, but right now I'm golden."

At least his humor has brushed off on his twins, and in an event attended by HELLO! in New York City in October to launch the Obama Foundation's "Get Her There" campaign, in collaboration with Amal as well as Melinda French Gates, the mom-of-two shared a hilarious anecdote about the things her son Alexander has picked up from his parents.

Amal looked spectacular in a Valentino gown during the event

She joked during the panel that while at the age that they are her children's understanding is limited when it comes to her work in current affairs, her son has been more influenced by her work than she expected.

She revealed: "My son drew the other day a picture of a prison, and was like, 'Putin should be in here,'" which received a wave of laughter from the audience.

