Jonnie Irwin delights fans with most adorable photo of lookalike son

A Place in the Sun host Jonnie Irwin has posted the sweetest photo of his three-year-old son Rex on his Instagram page, and his followers are all saying the same thing about the snap.

Jonnie, 48, who bravely spoke to HELLO! recently about his shocking terminal cancer diagnosis, bought little Rex a red Moroccan football kit - and his son looked overjoyed as he modelled it for his famous dad after the North African team beat Spain to reach the World Cup quarter finals.

Jonnie wrote: "Glad I bought this in Marrakesh last week. Rex has gone mad. #worldcup #morocco."

Blonde-haired Rex held his hands up in victory and gave his dad a huge smile in the snaps, showing off the front and back of the kit, wearing the Hakimi number two shirt.

Rex loved his new football kit

Jonnie's fans adored the picture and many told the star how sweet his son was, as well as pointing out the pair's likeness.

"Good thinking Jonnie. How great Rex looks in his strip," one fan told the TV host. "Gorgeous little fella," said another, and 'A little mini you," was a popular observation.

"Morocco have a new mascot," commented a follower, while one fan pointed out a tiny error… "He looks like you, but it should be a England top lol."

Rex showing off the back of his kit

Jonnie and his wife Jessica, 40, have chosen not to tell their three sons about their dad's cancer and told HELLO! that instead, they are living life to the full as a family.

Jonnie with his wife Jessica and their three sons

He revealed: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it."

"I set little markers - things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

We're sure Rex will remember the day his dad gave him his cool Morocco kit forever.

