9 celebrity 'girl dads' who are outnumbered by daughters at home These famous fathers simply adore their daughters

It's undeniable that there is something very special about a strong father-daughter relationship. Living in a house full of daughters is certainly a challenge for most men as it may be hard to step into a girl’s shoes - but with some added effort and a lot of care it can form an incredible bond.

The late Kobe Bryant once revealed how he loved having daughters, telling ESPN: "I would have five more girls if I could. I love being a girl dad."

With Father's Day approaching, we can think of several other star men who adore their all-female families too: Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon and our own Vernon Kay to name a few. See the star figures who are proud to be 'girl dads'…

Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan is dad to three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, with his wife Blake Lively.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the star revealed: "I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

Phillip Scofield

This Morning host is a 'girl dad' to Ruby and Molly and we just love how he stays connected to the pair now they are grown up.

"I pay both of my girls' phone bills and I pay them on the absolute condition that I am constantly kept in the loop," he told The Sun. "The minute they go quiet I tell them they’re going to have to pay and it’s amazing how quickly they get in touch."

He added that he never puts anything about them online without their blessing. He also divulged that his eldest daughter, Molly, is his manager.

Barack Obama

Former US president Barack Obama is father to two daughters, Sasha and Malia, with his wife Michelle.

Barack has always been open about the close bond he shares with his children and he was full of praise for Malia and Sasha when asked how they handled the election results in November 2016.

"Man, my daughters are something," he said during his final White House press conference. "They just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more each day as they grow up. So these days when we talk, we talk as parent to child, but also we learn from them, and I think it was really interesting to see how Malia and Sasha reacted."

Vernon Kay

I'm a Celebrity star Vernon is one cute girl dad to Phoebe and Amber with wife Tess Daly.

Dad Vernon shared this stunning picture of his daughters on Father's Day, writing: "Proud dad to the most amazing daughters....Thanks for bringing the joy every day (Breakfast this AM was awesome!)"

Ryan Gosling

La La Land star Ryan has two daughters with his actress wife Eva Mendes and has said the sweetest thing about being a girl dad.

"I never knew that life could be this fun and this great," he told People in 2015. "It's heaven. It's like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels." Aw!

Bruce Willis

Hollywood great Bruce is dad to five girls no less. He shares Rumer, Tallulah and Scout with his ex-wife Demi Moore and Mabel and Evelyn with his partner Emma Herring.

Bruce previously told People: "In general, I think women should be in charge of everything. They should be running the country." He added: "Even if I had five boys, I’d still feel the same way."

Jamie Foxx

Actor Jamie is dad to two daughters, Corrine and Analise, and spoke to Oprah of his fatherly bond in the past.

He told Oprah: "Connecting with my daughter is the most important thing in my life - the priority. I want to be a man who shows up for her. I want to have such a big influence on her, so that she knows she can call me about anything, which she does."

Matt Damon

Moviestar Matt is a father to four daughters with his wife Luciana! He's stepdad to Alexia and dad to Isabella, Stella and Gia.

He once told Today.com: "I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it’s great. ...You never know which way life’s going to take you."

"I’m learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are. I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around my two-year-old’s finger, and she knew it.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock shared this insanely sweet photo of him brushing his two-year-old daughter's hair with doting fans on Instagram. The father of three daughters jokingly captioned the wholesome image: "I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it #mrgoldenhands."

