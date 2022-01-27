We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has shared the sweetest post with his Instagram followers, showing off his and daughter Mia's matching shoes.

Posing for a photo together in their jumpers, tracksuit bottoms and identical cream trainers, Gorka wrote: "Matchy matchy days… She already loves trainers as much as I do. Good luck @glouiseatkinson."

WATCH: See cute clip of Gorka and Mia

Little Mia, age two, looked so cute in her sporty outfit and seemed to love twinning with her cool dad.

We found the famous pair's trainers online and we're pretty sure they are the Yeezy Boost 390 Peppers, which retail from £254 at farfetch.com. Mia is turning into quite the trendsetter in this funky footwear!

Like peas in a pod

Gorka's Instagram followers adored the photos he shared, with one commenting: "I bet Mia is chuffed to have trainers like papa," and another writing: "Awww such cute photos."

Daddy and daughter's matching shoes!

As well as the matching shoes, the star's fans were also taken with how Mia had put on her own mittens. One told Gorka: "It’s the mittens on backwards I love the most. Totally adorable."

Another made the important point: "Ah yes, but has daddy got some matching pink mittens? Next purchase?"

Adidas YEEZY Boost 380 Pepper sneakers, from £254 at farfetch.com

We do love seeing what Gorka, his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and sweet Mia get up to in their life away from the TV cameras. The couple will soon be marking one year since they got engaged and it seems wedding planning has taken a back seat for the couple.

Gorka appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch recently, and when asked whether there was a date for his wedding, the 31-year-old replied: "No we haven't! We're too busy! We are always saying, 'We need to pick a date'.

"We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday. We've been doing that for the last two years and haven’t booked one yet. We're just living and we're happy like that."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma also chatted to Steph McGovern on her show in recent weeks, telling the TV host: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia."

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I'm not going through that again. I've now come of it and I feel I could."

