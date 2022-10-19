Meet the Today show stars' adorable children: Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and more Many of the presenters are proud parents

The hosts of the Today show share snippets of their lives when they appear on screen, but what you may not know is much about their beloved children. From Dylan Dreyer's three young boys to Hoda Ktob's adopted daughters, meet the children of the Today stars…

Dylan Dreyer's children

Dylan Dreyer is a busy mum to three children, Calvin, five, Oliver, two and baby Russell James, one – who she shares with her husband Brian Fichera.

The star often shares family updates on her Instagram feed and regularly posts "Cal's cooking" videos of her eldest showing off his passion for cooking.

Al Roker's children

Al Roker lives with his wife Deborah Roberts and they have two children together, Leila, 23, and Nick, 19. Al also has another daughter, Courtney, 34, from his previous marriage to Alice Bell, who he has raised with Deborah.

Previously, the star has opened up about their fertility struggles early on. "Every time I saw one of those commercials showing a happy couple with a positive on their home pregnancy test, I wanted to throw something at the TV," Al wrote in a piece for Guidepost.org. The couple eventually conceived via IVF.

Hoda Kotb's children

Hoda has recently broken off her engagement from fiancé Joel Schiffman, and it's believed that she and their two children remain living in New York. The star's daughters are called Haley and Hope, and Hoda and Joel adopted them.

Katie Couric's children

Katie has two daughters, Elinor, 29, and Caroline, 25, who she welcomed with her late husband John Monahan. Ellie married partner Mark Dobrosky in 2021 and in an emotional touch, Ellie arranged for her late father's son to be played during the day.

Jenna Bush Hager's children

Jenna lives in Long Island with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal. Jenna's famous father is George W. Bush and when quizzed if she would ever let her kids run for president she replied, "I think if our kids came and said, ‘We want to do it,' I would say, ‘Let's do it,'" said Jenna. "It's a difficult job, but at the same time, we need capable, smart people to run."

Savannah Guthrie's children

Savannah and her husband Michael Feldman live with their two children, Vale and Charles, in New York.

She has been incredibly open about their difficult road to becoming parents in the past and revealed that their youngest child was their "medical miracle" after Savannah went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

