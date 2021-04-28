Marvin Humes left emotional after daughter's sweet gesture The former JLS star said he feels so lucky to be a father

TV presenter Marvin Humes melted hearts on Wednesday morning by sharing his 7-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai's sweet gesture with his Instagram followers.

RELATED: 8 celebrity dads share precious cuddles with their babies

The star, who juggles a busy and unpredictable filming schedule with being a doting dad-of-three, was touched by his daughter's handwritten note and delicious homemade salad – left waiting for him when he returned from work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marvin Humes revealed adorable bonding moment with baby son, Blake

Alaia's adorable note read: "For you Daddy, your salad it might be put in the fridge. Missed you today, wake me up when you get home, love Alaia. PS, sorry I didn't do my homework. Miss you, love you, love you".

SEE: Exclusive: Marvin Humes divulges his guilty pleasure wife Rochelle

Marvin said: "So I've been working all day today and I hate not being home for bedtime. I get home late from work as usual and Alaia left me this note. My 7-year-old made a salad for me all by herself."

The 7-year-old missed her dad at bedtime

Keen to treat her dad when he arrived home, Alaia also left a handful of gummy sweets and mini chocolate eggs beside the letter. How sweet!

Fans rushed to the comments to gush over the heartwarming post and compliment Marvin and his wife, Rochelle Humes on their commendable parenting. "Alaia is a credit to you both, I can see why you're both super proud", said one fan. "There's something so special about the bond between a father and a daughter. What an amazing young lady."

Alaia-May whipped up a delicious salad with a tasty dressing for dad Marvin

Marvin's wife Rochelle Humes added to the post with a sweet comment: "We are so blessed…honestly," then later teased: "I still made her do her homework though".

The This Morning presenters couldn't have sounded more proud as they gushed over the gorgeous photo of Alaia-Mai presenting her home-cooked creation. The couple are also parents to Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who is six months old.

SEE: Rochelle Humes' daily diet: The This Morning star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.