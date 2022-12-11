Strictly’s Helen Skelton opens up about heartbreaking family tragedy The Countryfile host has previously spoken of the sad events

Helen Skelton is gearing up for performing in the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday with her dance partner Gorka Marquez, and the Countryfile host has a huge fanbase cheering her on.

Helen, 39, welcomed her third child, daughter Elsie Kate, nearly a year ago on 28 December 2021 with her former husband Richie Myler, and the couple named their little girl after one of Helen’s family members who sadly passed away.

Helen told HELLO!: "We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."

The TV presenter also opened up about the tragedy in a recent interview with The Telegraph, explaining: "My family are that sort of Cumbrian stoic, stiff upper lip, and if I sat here and talked about it they wouldn’t like it.

"But it’s a fact, I lost a cousin to breast cancer and I lost a cousin in an accident, and I’m a family person. I had that kind of childhood where I spent summer holidays with all my cousins. And it’s sh*t, there’s no two ways about it."

And in a 2018 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Helen said: "Losing two cousins who were really close to me altered my perspective on life massively. One didn’t even get to the age I am, and nowadays I’m just grateful for every extra year I chalk up on earth, and enjoy life as much as possible."

She explained that losing her cousins means she doesn’t 'sweat the small stuff'.

In a recent episode of Strictly, Helen shed a tear as she opened up about her journey over the past few weeks.

Speaking to her professional partner Gorka in their VT ahead of their Samba, the Countryfile star explained how she feels like she is a different person since joining the show.

"Last Saturday night was my favourite night on Strictly so far, everything just came together," she began, adding: "I definitely am a different person to when we first started and I think for me what has been..."

At this point, the TV star was looking down as she hid her face from the camera. She added through tears: "Sorry, I'm really sorry."

Gorka, who was sitting beside her in the rehearsal studio, said: "It's okay," before pulling her in for a hug.

