Helen Skelton reveals the adorable way her children are supporting her on Strictly journey The Strictly star is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton is one of this year's stars on Strictly Come Dancing and the presenter has been putting in stellar performances so far.

As the former Blue Peter presenter prepares to enter the seventh week of the competition, she melted hearts as she revealed the way sweet way her two sons, Ernie and Louis, were supporting her in her dancing endeavours. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a clip of the two young boys, alongside some friends, dancing around a kitchen while singing the Strictly theme tune.

"Best hype team EVER," she enthused. "Always for the squad." She then tagged her dance partner, Gorka Marquez.

Helen has been performing excellently in the competition so far, and even found herself topping the leaderboard during week five, after she performed a Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune.

This Saturday, the star will be aiming to make it to week eight as she performs a jive to Janelle Monae's hit song, Tightrope.

Helen has the backing of her children

Outside of Strictly, Helen made sure that her children had an incredibly fun Halloween, and she shared some gorgeous photos of their spooky night.

The Skelton household had decorated a table with a pumpkin, skull and a big smoking bowl which the children were dipping breadsticks into.

No doubt Helen’s children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie enjoyed their eerie Halloween teatime.

The star reguarly wows with her incredible performances

The TV star had previously shared a photo with fans of her spooky-themed door ready for 31st October.

"Standard Skelton autumn door. Love my mum," posted Helen beside the snap of the family's front door decorated with floating witches' hats in pink, orange and purple, pumpkins lining the pathway and mini pumpkin lights wrapped around the wooden beams.

In a recent appearance on Lorraine, Helen was asked how she balances, "me time and work".

Helen replied: "Of course I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!"

