Rihanna shares first look at baby son as she makes TikTok debut

Rihanna took toTikTok on Saturday to share a video of her seven-month-old baby boy, revealing the first look at her son who is the spitting image of his famous mom.

In the video, Rihanna can be heard cooing: "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" as he looks into the camera and gurgles, and reaches out to put his mouth around the phone. The video, which you can watch below, also features more clips of the adorable tot as he sits in the backseat of a car.

"Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, her first on TikTok.

Fans loved Rihanna's decision to show off her son, with many calling his "adorable" and "so sweet." and others over the moon Rihanna had gifted them with what they called an "early christmas present".

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their son on 13 May 2022. The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news in early 2022 while out walking in New York City.

Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son in May

Photographs published in the MailOnline show American rapper A$AP cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled through the city.

Rihanna previously opened up on how pregnancy has changed her body, and admitted that she now focuses "a lot on moisturizing and on contouring" when it comes to her beauty routine.

"The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges," she told Elle.

