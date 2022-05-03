Rihanna skipped Met Gala but steals the show with latest pregnancy look The Umbrealla singer impressed her fans

Rihanna fans were left reeling on Tuesday morning when the star surprised everyone with a Met Gala post despite not evening attending the show.

The Umbrella singer shared an incredible video in collaboration with Vogue magazine of a magnificent marble statue of herself and her blossoming baby bump.

The piece of art showed the star's incredible pregnancy figure and the stone figurine had a floral print overlaid on it. The video was posted with a backdrop of classical music, adding to the drama of the big reveal.

Alongside the clip, the star wrote: "Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"

Rihanna wowed her fans with this latest post

In less than an hour, the post had over one million views and counting and the comments section was blowing up.

Although fans missed her on the red carpet, they were seriously impressed by this Met Gala homage.

"Wasn't even in attendance & still made an impact! This is so cool," penned one and: "There she is," wrote another.

Other fans made puns with Rihanna's name, writing: "HistoRIH" and "LegendaRIH".

Rihanna always makes a statement at the Met Gala

In previous years, the star has delivered some of our most memorable Met Gala fashion looks. In 2015, she stepped out in a Chinese canary yellow gown, and last year, Rihanna appeared for the first time with A$AP Rocky – sporting duvet-style coat dresses. Iconic if nothing else!

Gigi Hadid flew the flag for extreme fashion on this year's red carpet though, braving a huge puffer-style crimson coat with a latex outfit underneath.

Blake Lively's colour changing dress turned heads

Blake Lively served up another fashion highlight when she turned her gown from pink to blue with a team of people undoing her bustle and switching up her gloves. A truly magical moment that even husband Ryan Reynolds was blown away by, reacting with a shocked face as she stunned onlookers.

