Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy.

TMZ reports that the new parents have not yet shared his name but that sources with direct knowledge say he was born on 13 May. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," added People.

The couple, who have been an item since January 2020, confirmed their baby news in early 2022 while out walking in New York City.

Rihanna proudly debuted her blooming baby bump, which she bared beneath a striking pink puffer jacket. Photographs published in the MailOnline show American rapper A$AP cradling his girlfriend's stomach and kissing her on the forehead as they strolled through the city.

Rihanna previously opened up on how pregnancy has changed her body, and admitted that she now focuses "a lot on moisturizing and on contouring" when it comes to her beauty routine.

"The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges," she told Elle.

Rumors over whether the stars were dating began as early as 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

The pair previously starred together in A$AP's 2013 video for Fashion Killa, while he also provided a guest verse on the remix of Rihanna's 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It).

Rihanna and A$AP went public wth their baby news in January

They also hinted at marriage earlier in May when the pair appeared to confirm they are engaged after a scene in A$AP's new music video in which he smiles to reveal a grill that reads: "Marry me?"

The next scene sees the singer with her own grill that reads: "I do."

