Ginger Zee shares snippet of time spent with her sons while off work The ABC News star is getting some quality time in

Ginger Zee couldn't be more grateful for her time off work for the holidays, getting to spend some much-needed time with husband Ben Aaron and her sons Adrian and Miles.

MORE: Ginger Zee reveals why Christmas will be different for her children this year

The Good Morning America star embarked on a trip away from home for the break, and in a new video she shared, her sons appeared like fans have never seen them before. Check it out in the video below!

WATCH: Ginger Zee's "cherished" moments spent with sons like never before

Loading the player...

The ABC meteorologist has had a lot to celebrate in her household recently beyond the holiday season, as someone also had a big birthday to commemorate.

Her oldest, Adrian, turned seven a few days before Christmas and the family got to ring in the occasion while on vacation in Miami. Younger Miles will turn five in February.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Ginger took to Instagram to Adrian on his special day, sharing a slew of photos for his birthday that spanned the years of his life.

She first shared a photo of the birthday boy looking all grown up during their latest Christmas time getaway, followed by photos of him as a newborn.

Ginger celebrated Adrian's birthday just before Christmas

The throwbacks were definitely the best bits of the compilation, and even included one of Ginger meeting her son for the very first time after his birth, as well as a candid bump shot well into her pregnancy.

"The love that's grown for this little human in the last 7 years is overwhelming in the best way," she endearingly wrote in her caption.

MORE: Ginger Zee unveils new look on GMA as her co-stars reveal what they think

ALSO POPULAR: Prince Harry faces 'unstable' 2023 and coronation will be a turning point, says Princess Diana's confidante

She added: "Happiest birthday my sweet boy," and the meteorologist's followers were quick to send Adrian loads of best wishes in the comments section under the post.

One follower wrote: "Happy happy birthday Adrian! Where does the time go!?!" as others said: "Happy Birthday to your adorable little man!"

The family-of-four have been taking a vacation for the holidays

Another even added: "Enjoy them while they're young. They really do grow so fast!" as well as: "Happy Birthday Adrian. Hope you enjoy some downtime with all of your boys (yes, I include Ben in this, too.)"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.